Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): Nearly 70,000 people are affected by floods in five districts of Assam.

Due to incessant rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the state faced the third wave of flood since October 7.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gang of Women Thieves Targeting Female Commuters on Metro Busted.

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district has become more critical as 38,774 people including 7,885 children have been affected by the deluge and 76 villages and 2,838 hectares of cropland in the district are currently underwater.

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 69750 people of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts have been affected by the fresh wave of flood.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Gets Three Years Jail for Pulling Girl's Dupatta With 'Sexual Intent'.

The flood waters have submerged 110 villages and 3021 hectares of cropland in five districts.

As per the flood report of ASDMA, 27119 people in the Lakhimpur district have been affected in the third wave of flood.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is still flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in the Jorhat district.

The administration of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts has set up 22 relief distribution centres.

On the other hand, 34827 domestic animals are also affected by the deluge.

In view of the current flood situation in the state, the ASDMA along with all the stakeholders have ramped up the response and recovery services to the severely affected areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)