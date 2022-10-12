Mumbai, October 12: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra's Pune, a man was allegedly hacked to death by five men in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. As per reports, the alleged incident took place on Monday when a gang of five men hacked an autorickshaw driver to death on the Chakan-Rohkal road.

According to a reports the autorickshaw driver was hacked to death over an old rivalry. Speaking to the Times of India, an officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police said that the deceased identified Yusuf Kakar, was driving his autorickshaw towards Rohkal with a man. "When the vehicle was approaching the Ram-Laxman Zuri area near Rohkal, the passenger attacked Kakar with sharp weapons," he added. Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife for Uploading Videos of Her Performing on Songs With Other Men on Social Media; Arrested.

Following this, a car blocked Kakar's rickshaw. "Though Kakar tried to flee, the assailants assaulted him and fled," the officer said. After the incident, local residents rushed Kakar to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Cops said that their investigation revealed that the deceased person was a suspect in 2021 murder case that took place in Chakan. The police and crime branch have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants. In a separate incident, a22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after being blackmailed over an objectionable video. Maharashtra Shocker: Doctor Booked for Wrong Sonography Report Leading to Pregnant Woman's Death in Kalyan.

The alleged incident took place on Monday in Pune. Cops said that the man hanged himself in his house in Dhanakwadi area. Probe revealed that a fraudster had threatened to upload a nude video of the deceased and had also extorted money, an official said.

