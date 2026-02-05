New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on the occassion of the latter's birthday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wishes the Chief Minister "a long and healthy life."

"Birthday wishes to Sikkim CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," the PM wrote.

Thanking the PM for his well wishes, CM Tamang expressed his gratitude for PM Modi's "constant guidance and encouragement."

In a post on X, the CM expressed his commitment towards serving the people of Sikkim.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your warm birthday wishes and kind prayers. I am deeply grateful for your constant guidance and encouragement. With your blessings, I remain committed to serving the people of Sikkim with dedication and sincerity," the CM replied.

Subsequently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to the Sikkim Chief Minister, wishing him "good health and long life."

In a post on X, the Home Minsiter wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life as you continue working for the people of Sikkim."

Replying to the Home Minister's wishes, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for his "warm wishes and kind regards."

"Grateful to the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his warm wishes and kind regards," the CM wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

