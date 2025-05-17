Patna, May 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar later this month for a two-day tour during which he is scheduled to launch several projects and address a public rally, state BJP leaders said on Saturday.

The visit assumes significance with assembly elections scheduled later this year.

According to Deputy Chief Minister and former BJP state president Samrat Choudhary, the PM is scheduled to arrive here on May 29 and inaugurate the new terminal of Patna Airport.

He said the PM will lay the foundation stone for Patna-Sasaram four-lane road to provide better connectivity to the people of Shahabad region, which includes Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur.

Talking to reporters, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said, "Modi will address a public rally at Bikramganj in Rohtas district and launch a number of projects on May 30."

Modi had visited Madhubani district last month where he issued a strong message against cross-border terrorism in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Jaiswal said the new terminal at Patna Airport will feature six additional aircraft parking bays, increasing the total capacity from five to eleven.

The airport's annual passenger handling capacity is also being upgraded from 30 lakh to one crore.

