New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme via video conferencing on Thursday evening.

During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh.

The projects cater to a number of important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others. The Prime Minister will also launch the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister Office stated.

According to PMO, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of irrigation projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

These projects include Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project, Basaniya Multipurpose Project. These projects will irrigate over 75000 hectares of agricultural land in Dindori, Anuppur and Mandla districts and augment the power supply and drinking water in the region.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation two micro irrigation projects worth more than 800 crore in the state. These include Parasdoh Micro Irrigation project and Aulliya Micro irrigation project. These micro irrigation projects will cater to the needs of more than 26,000 hectares of land in Betul and Khandwa districts, it added.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation three railway projects constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2200 crores. The projects include project for third line in Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi - Jakhlaun and Dhaura - Agasod route; Gauge conversion project in New Sumaoli-Jora Alapur railway line; and project for Powarkheda-Jujharpur rail line flyover.

These projects will improve rail connectivity and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

For providing impetus to industrial development in the state, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple industrial projects worth about Rs 1000 crore across Madhya Pradesh. The projects include Mega Leather, Footwear and Accessories Cluster at Sitapur in Morena district; Plug and Play Park for garment Industry in Indore; Industrial Park Mandsour (Jaggakhedi Phase-2); and upgradation of Industrial Park Pithampur in Dhar district.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation coal sector projects worth more than 1000 crore including the Jayant OCP CHP Silo, NCL Singrauli; and Dudhichua OCP CHP-Silo.

Strengthening the power sector in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for six substations located in Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narmadapuram districts.

These substations will benefit the people of the region in eleven districts of the state namely Bhopal, Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Harda and Sehore. The substations will also benefit the industries of Mandideep industrial area, it stated.

Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for various projects worth about Rs 880 crore under AMRUT 2.0 and other schemes for augmentation and strengthening of water Supply systems in several districts across the state.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation project for augmenting water supply in Khargone.

In a step towards improving the delivery of government services, the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh will ensure paperless, faceless, end to end online disposal of mutation of sale-purchase of complete khasra and record correction in revenue records.

The project, which is implemented in all 55 districts of the state, will also provide a single revenue court for the entire MP. It also uses email/ WhatsApp for communicating certified copy of final order to the applicant.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several important road projects in Madhya Pradesh, among other projects.

The launch of these projects underscores the Prime Minister's vision to provide a major boost to infrastructure, socioeconomic development and ease of living in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

