New Delhi, February 28: At the Kalajharia railway station in Jharkhand's Jamtara, at least two people died after a train ran over several people who were attempting to flee a "fire" on board an express train. A three-person committee has been assembled by Eastern Railways to look into the occurrence. Fears of a fire on board the Anga Express caused passengers going from Bhagalpur to Bengaluru to disembark from the train. They were run down by another train on the same route as they attempted to flee the reported fire by rushing over the tracks. The Eastern Railway, however, claimed that the fatalities were not on the tracks when they were struck by a train; rather, they were pedestrians. Additionally, they discounted any fire reports.

In the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the party, BSP leader and former UP MLA Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali, joined the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday. Jamali, an Azamgarh MLA from the Mubarakpur seat twice (in 2012 and 2017), is well-liked in the district. On a BSP ticket, he has run in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections in 2014 and 2022 against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, respectively.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, stated on Wednesday that he has not resigned from his position amid the political unrest in the state and allegations of it. Sukhu told the reporters that no one has asked him to step down and that he has not quit. He said that there is a majority for the Congress in the house and that voting can take place in the assembly if there is any uncertainty. In the midst of political unrest in the state, when six renegade Congress MLAs backed the BJP and State Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the government, Chief Minister Sukhu maintained her composure.

Congress leader Rana Goswami left the party on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and is expected to join the BJP in New Delhi. Goswami, a former Jorhat MLA, recently resigned from his position as the acting president of the state Congress. He headed to New Delhi shortly after writing his resignation letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, where he is probably going to see BJP president JP Nadda and become a party member. When questioned on Tuesday about the rumours that Goswami was switching parties, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that "he is a powerful leader of the Congress and if he joins the BJP, I will welcome it" but that he had no knowledge of the rumours.

Santhan, also known as T Suthendraraja, was one of the seven prisoners released in 1991 following the death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Chennai, according to a hospital spokesperson. A few days prior, Santhan, a citizen of Sri Lanka, was admitted for treatment to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Following a heart arrest, he died at 7:50 am, according to hospital dean Dr V Theranirajan. He stated, "He was admitted for treatment of liver failure." He went into cardiac arrest this morning at approximately four in the morning, but CPR was able to save his life. But a little while later, at 7:50 am, he went away."