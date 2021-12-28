Puducherry Dec 28 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the five-day national youth festival in Puducherry on January 12, said Home Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam here on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Minister said he has held discussions with officials on arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister.

This would be the Prime Minister`s third visit in less than a year.

Modi was here on February 25 and on March 30, and addressed poll rallies during the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls.

