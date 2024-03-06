Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) The flying of drones and quadcopters has been temporarily banned in Srinagar city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Thursday, police said.

The Srinagar Police's direction, which came into effect on Wednesday, said all unauthorised drone operations in the city are liable to being penalised.

In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting here.

"Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect," the Srinagar Police said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Police said all unauthorised drone operations in the "Red Zone" are liable to being penalised according to relevant provisions of 2021 drone rules.

"As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard," the Srinagar Police said.

