Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 14 (PTI) Six months after a minor girl went missing while playing in front of her house at a village in Odisha, the police on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for information about the two-and-a-half- year-old girl.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul P R visited Binjharpur police station on Saturday and reviewed the case, police said.

He has ordered constitution of a special team to probe the matter.

The police action came after the girls mother threatened to sit on a dharna in front of the Assembly which will commence its budget session from February 18.

Parents of a five-year-old girl of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district had last year attempted to set themselves on fire in front of the Assembly following which the police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The girl had gone missing on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village July 23. Meanwhile, posters have been put up at different places seking information about the minor girl.

The police has also started drying up a pond near the girl's house at Madhusudanpur village.

Unhappy over "tardy pace" of police investigation, the girl's mother is determined to visit the state capital and stage dharna before the assembly unless she gets justice.

"From the very beginning I have been claiming that my daughter has been kidnapped. My child was playing along with three other kids outside our house on August 9 last year. While the other children are safe, my child is missing since then," she said. Describing the police action as an "eye-wash", the mother said, the police is drying up the pond six months after the incident, instead of doing it on that day itself.

"When there was a need for searching and tracing her, the police failed. It is now an useless effort," she said.

Parents of the girl had met the then Jajpur police chief and the district collector.

"Later, we went to Bhubaneswar and sat on dharna before the residence of Woman and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahoo last month but could not meet her," she said. PTI

