New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi police solved a sensational murder case of a 27-year-old lady. The police arrested the husband of the deceased and the weapon used for the murder has also been seized. On February 17, a PCR call was received at the Gokalpuri police station regarding an attack on a lady. The police team immediately rushed towards the crime spot in Nala road near Johripur pulia and found some blood near the road.

The injured lady was immediately admitted to the emergency ward of the JPC hospital where it was found that the victim had sustained stab injuries near the abdomen part. The age of lady was around 27 years and later died due to the injuries. The police began to investigate the matter by registering a case under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) at the Gokalpuri police station.

The police found that the mobile phone of the victim was also missing and while conducting the investigation of the case the police team thoroughly analysed the CCTV footages of the crime scene. Intelligence was also collected from the locally deployed sources by the police and on the basis of the information gathered by the police team, suspect was nabbed from the Khazuri Khas area.

The accused was identified as 34-year-old Harsh Goel, s/o Anil Goel from Khazuri Khas area of Delhi. Goel was the husband of the deceased and on interrogation the accused admitted his crime. The accused revealed that he was having some matrimonial dispute with his wife due to which he committed the crime.

The police seized a knife, which was used as a weapon to commit the crime and the mobile phone of the deceased. In detailed investigation it was found that Harsh Goel was involved in two NDPS act cases in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

