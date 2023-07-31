Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday conducted a cordon-and-search operation against drug trafficking and anti-social elements in the Rupnagar range, officials said.

The operation was carried out in SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The entire operation was conducted under the overall supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Rupnagar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the officials said.

Sharing details of the operation, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said police teams arrested 12 anti-social elements after registering 13 FIRs.

Police also seized Rs 2.50 lakh cash, 40 grams of heroin, 12 kg ganja, and 1 kg poppy husk from their possession, he said.

Shukla said police have continued to get support from the public as 14 villages from SAS Nagar district have passed resolutions to oppose and socially boycott drug sellers.

IGP Bhullar, along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Kaur Grewal held an interactive session with students of the Government Middle School, Mahadian in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Grewal said when school children are sensitised in an age-appropriate manner, they can become an effective influence group in the fight against drugs.

