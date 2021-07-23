Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) A 43-year-old police constable was killed by unidentified assailants after he was allegedly knocked down by a jeep and then attacked with an iron rod over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Friday.

Constable Sanjay Gurjar, who was posted at Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur, had a family dispute over a piece of land. He had gone to Dausa recently where the unidentified persons attacked him. He eventually succumbed to the injuries, police said.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Beniwal said the deceased constable was having a land dispute in his family with his nephew alleged to be among the attackers. Police teams are searching for the assailants.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Friday, the SP said.

