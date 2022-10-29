Kaziranga (Assam), October 29 (ANI): Police detained seven German nations, who had allegedly delivered sermons at a religious programme, for violating tourist visa norms.

The German nationals were detained by police on Friday and they were restrained in Kaziranga National Park of Assam. The district administration and police have taken appropriate measures to deport them.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pushes Friend to Death in 30-Feet-Deep Ditch From Fort in Agra for Not Sharing Cigarette; Arrested.

According to police, the German nationals reached Kaziranga National Park on October 26 and then they left for Karbi Anglong district and participated in missionary activities which are not allowed under tourist Visa.

GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam said that, police found that they took part in religious activities, and participated in religious gatherings, preaching activities etc.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Gives Memory Card Containing Porn Videos to Minor Girl in Mangaluru, Asks Her To Check Content on Phone; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

"This is violation of tourist Visa conditions. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs for violation of tourist Visa norms, we have fined 500 US dollar per person. We have contacted with the competent authority to deport them, from here to Delhi and then their respective country," GP Singh said.

Earlier, three Swedish preachers were detained in the Dibrugarh district on October 26 and deported for violating visa norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)