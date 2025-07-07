New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday filed an additional supplementary chargesheet in a case related to alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by incumbent Law Minister Kapil Mishra. A reply received from the social media platform X has been filed along with the additional supplementary chargesheet.

The court was informed that an investigation related to a post on X was completed.

On May 26, the court had rapped Delhi police over inadequate investigation in a matter related to a tweet that was allegedly posted by Mishra.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia adjourned the matter ok the request of defence counsel. The court has listed the matter for arguments on the charge on July 18.

According to the court's order, a report was also filed by the Additional Commissioner of Police on Monday. On the last hearing, the court expressed its serious displeasure over the inadequate investigation in obtaining a report of X (Twitter).

It had called a report from the Joint Commissioner and directed to send the order sheets for the perusal of the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

"Out of the ten dates afore-mentioned, this Court is appending only order-sheets of 20.03.2025 and 08.04.2025 and the order-sheet dated 04.03.2024, wherein the directions for the further investigation were laid down by my Learned Predecessor, for the kind perusal of Worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police and Worthy Joint Commissioner, Northern Range, for that will suffice," ACJM Vaibhav Chaurasia said in his order on May 26.

Earlier on March 4, 2024, the court had directed further investigation and in particular, during the course of arguments, emphasis has been laid on the adequacy of the investigation.

On March 20, 2025, the court had called a Status report from DCP North West with respect to procuring the material from X related to the tweet allegedly posted by the accused.

On March 7, the court had dismissed the revision against the summons filed by Mishra. He had challenged the Cognisance and Summoning order of the trial court. An appeal is now pending before the High Court.

The trial court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet in an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct in 2020. It is alleged that Kapil Mishra had made a statement in January 2020 when the model code of conduct was in force.

"The word 'Pakistan' is very skillfully weaved by the revisionist in his alleged statements to spew hatred, careless to communal polarisation that may ensue in the election campaign, only to garner votes," the court had said while dismissing the revision. (ANI)

