Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked 10 members of a criminal gang operational in Trombay area under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA), an official said.

This is the second such instance within a month wherein MCOCA has been slapped against two separate gangs involved in a string of crimes including murder, rioting, robberies etc.

In the last week of October, Police had booked eight goons from suburban Govandi under the stringent law.

Of the total 18 accused booked under the MCOCA so far, 13 are in jail while five others are absconding, the official said.

