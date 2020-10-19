Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Militants on Monday shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.

Also Read | Bikram Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district.

Also Read | Paliganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)