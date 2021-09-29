New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A police team posed as employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and arrested four men for their alleged involvement in a case of burglary, police said Wednesday.

The arrested accused – Nitin (25), Anoop (24), Irfan (26) and Ashu (24) – committed a burglary on September 18 in a house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, they said.

Apart from the burglars, another man – Bidesh Haldhar (28) – a Mehrauli-based jeweller – was nabbed for buying these stolen gold and silver ornaments from the accused.

With the arrest, stolen ornaments and the equipment used in breaking house doors were recovered by police.

On September 18, a resident of Kalkaji lodged a complaint alleging that she left for office along with her husband in the morning and when she returned in the evening, she found the main door of her house open and her jewels missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, Esha Pandey said CCTV footage of the crime scene were analysed and four men were seen roaming recklessly carrying a poly bag on the day of the incident.

They were seen carrying the complainant's stolen bag, the DCP said, adding CCTV footage of other cameras in the area showed the accused men taking an auto-rickshaw from Ravidas Marg.

The auto-rickshaw driver was questioned. He told police that he had dropped them in Mehrauli. Later through sources, police found that the men had shifted to Ambedkar Colony, Pandey said.

To trace and nab the suspects, a team from Kalkaji police station then posed themselves as MCD employees and checked the suspected houses in densely populated colony of Ambedkar Nagar and nabbed the first accused, Nitin.

His arrest subsequently led to the arrest of his associates, the officer said.

The accused told police that they used to target unmanned accommodations to steal valuable articles, she said.

