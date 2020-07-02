Malda(WB), Jul 2 (PTI) The Malda district police seized one kg of brown sugar and arrested six persons from Kaliachak area of the district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Srirampur village and arrested six person and seized one kg of brown sugar from their possession on Wedneday, the officer said.

The police team also seized cash Rs 6,80,000 and two motorcycles from the possession of the arrested persons, the officer added.

