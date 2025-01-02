Jodhpur, Jan 2 (PTI) The in-charge of the District Special Team here died of a heart attack while he was out for a morning walk on Thursday morning, police said.

People present on the spot rushed him to AIIMS Jodhpur, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

ASP (Rural) Bhopal Singh said that Sub-inspector and In-charge of the Jodhpur Rural DST team Karni Dan (39) was walking in the Krishna Nagar Park near his residence on Thursday morning at about 8.30 am.

"He used to go for walks daily. Today, he suddenly felt chest pain and collapsed on the track while walking. People present at the scene took him to AIIMS, but his life could not be saved," said Lakhawat.

Dan hailed from Badnawa in the Balotra district and was selected as an ASI in 2014. He is survived by his wife, a 6-year-old son, and his mother.

