Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Police rescued more than 300 stranded passengers and took out 60 vehicles from the Sadhna Top in Karnah in Kupwara.

The rescue operation was launched Thursday evening by the police, headed by SHO Karnah Inspector Mudasir Ahmad.

The timely and prompt assistance provided by the police not only rescued the civilians but also ensured that they reached their destination safely.

All the rescued persons appreciated the police who came to their rescue, risking their own lives amidst the avalanche warnings.

Nasta Chhun, or Sadhna Pass, is a mountain pass connecting Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in the vast Shams Bri mountain range.

"We are very thankful for our police, which always stands up for us," a person who was rescued said. (ANI)

