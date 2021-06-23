Aurangabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Any political front against the ruling BJP is not possible without the participation of Muslims, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said here on Wednesday and took a swipe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who hosted a meeting of Opposition leaders in Delhi the previous day.

Addressing reporters, Jaleel said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"If an alliance is being formed against the Bhartiya Janta Party, it cannot materialise without Muslims. Muslims in the country are standing with the AIMIM. If Sharad Pawar thinks Muslims are with the NCP, he should come to Aurangabad and see how many Muslims are with him," the Aurangabad MP said.

He said the alliance of the NCP with the National Conference will not work out.

Jaleel said the AIMIM will contest the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"The BJP and the Samajwadi Party have finished Muslim leaderships in Uttar Pradesh. When Azam Khan was sent to jail, Muslim leaders left him. The decision on allying in Uttar Pradesh and the number of seats to be contested will be taken by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi," he said.

Jaleel alleged that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are two sides of the same coin"

"Last time we thought that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would speak for us (Muslims) but Delhi riots disclosed that Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejariwal are two sides of the same coin. People of Delhi know this," he added.

While talking about the local governing body elections in Aurangabad, Jaleel said the AIMIM was planning to contest from non-Muslim areas also.

"Our rival Shiv Sena is also talking about an alliance while they claim the Aurangabad district as their fortress," he added.

