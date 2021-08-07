Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Political leaders from Haryana and Punjab congratulated athletes Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia on Saturday for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics, saying they have made the country proud.

While Chopra won a gold in javelin throw, Punia bagged a bronze in freestyle wrestling.

Also Read | HSSC Exam 2021: Amid Reports of Paper Leak, Haryana Cancels Exam for Recruitment of Male Police Constables.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field games medal for the country.

The 23-year-old athlete from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the finals to stun the athletics world.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Beaten to Death Over 'Run Out' Dispute During A Cricket Match in Bhagalpur.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed Chopra's win "historic". He also announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for the javelin thrower and that he will be made the head of the upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula.

It was a big day for the country, especially Haryana, as its sportspersons won laurels at the Olympics. Chopra's gold-winning performance came barely an hour after Punia won a bronze medal in the 65-kg freestyle wrestling bout.

Khattar also announced cash rewards, jobs and other incentives for the medal-winning players from Haryana and said they have made the country and their state proud.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also congratulated Chopra and Punia.

He said Chopra has displayed unparalleled talent by winning the country's first gold medal in a track and field event.

"Welcome with outstretched arms... Golden Boy of India, Indian Army Jawan, Son of Haryana's soil, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra!!! Many Congratulations," he said in a tweet.

Chautala said Punia has also made the country and the state proud by winning the bronze medal.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Chopra has created history and made the entire country proud.

"Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind," the chief minister tweeted.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja also congratulated Chopra and Punia.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said both Chopra and Punia have brought glory to the tricolour.

As a Haryanvi, Hooda said, it is an occasion of double happiness as both the players are sons of Haryana.

He also congratulated the families of both athletes.

Hooda said it takes years of hard work for a player to achieve this feat.

The support of the family and coaches also plays a big role. It is with their hard work, support, dedication and sacrifice that the nation gets to hear the national anthem play in the biggest sports arena of the world. The country salutes the families who have given birth to such sons, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)