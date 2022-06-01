Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Stating that he is taking a break from politics, Brijesh Kalappa, the former Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate who resigned from the party earlier on Wednesday, asserted that 'politics without passion' leads one to nowhere.

"Politics without passion will not take you anywhere...I was not happy with what I was doing, hence taking a break," he told ANI.

He also added that various other parties including Aam Aadmi Party are reaching out to him but he has not taken any decision on the same.

"AAP is certainly reaching out to me like other parties, but I have not made a decision," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Kalappa announced his resignation in a facebook post citing his "lack of energy and enthusiasm" towards the party.

Apart from his reason to part ways from the party, Kalappa had noted down several things including his gratitude and loyalty towards the party. He had highlighted how he always performed best to his satisfaction and "never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm, even at the worst times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles".

"I have been representing the Party on Hindi, English and Kannada channels since the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) years in 2013- for almost a decade and have clocked 6,497 debates. Besides, the Party has been regularly assigning Political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction. Regarding TV debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate," he added.

It further read, "But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory. It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997."

Earlier on May 27, Kalappa raked up a controversy by commenting on Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa's "bring back Temples" comment.

Kalappa had slammed Eshwarappa for his comment "all 36,000 temples will be brought back to the Hindus." (ANI)

