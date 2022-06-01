Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 soon. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which debuted last year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the foldable smartphone have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

According to Brar, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The foldable phone will also sport a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device might get a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there could be a 10MP selfie lens. Brar also revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will run on Android 12 based OneUI 4 and will pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).