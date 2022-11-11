Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Friday said preparations have been completed for the election of sarpanches and panches in nine districts in the second phase of polling to be held on Saturday.

Polling will be held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts on November 12, he said.

Polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm.

In a statement, Singh said in the nine districts where the second phase of polling is going to be held, all preparations related to security and other facilities have been completed.

Necessary guidelines have been issued to all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and supervisors concerned for conducting the polls in a fair and peaceful manner, he said.

Heavy police force has been deployed at sensitive polling booths, he added.

Singh said there are 48,67,132 eligible voters for the second phase of panchayat polls.

There are 5,963 polling stations in these districts, out of which 976 are sensitive and 1,023 are highly sensitive stations, he added.

In the second phase, the poll for zila parishads and panchayat samitis of these nine districts was held on November 9.

In the first phase, polling for zila parishads and panchayat samitis was held on October 30 and polling for sarpanches and panches on November 2 in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

The third and final phase of polling in the remaining districts to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis will be held on November 22 and that of sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats on November 25.

While the results of the sarpanch and panch polls will be declared at the end of voting in each phase, results of zila parishads and panchayat samiti members will be declared on November 27 after all the three phases are completed.

