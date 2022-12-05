Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Polling for two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir - Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara began at 7am on Monday.

A re-poll was ordered in these two constituencies by election authorities due to disputed qualification of candidates, officials said.

Also Read | A Four-storey Building Collapsed in North #Delhi’s Shastri Nagar Area Morning, an Official … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Voting was conducted in 42 polling stations in Drugmulla and at 57 polling stations in Hajin.

Hajin-A DDC seat recorded a percentage of 34.43 till 11 am and Drugmulla 15.74 per cent, said an official of the Directorate of information and public relations Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Din 2022: Astonishing Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar – Father of Indian Constitution.

Hajin seat is witnessing a close contest between candidates of the National Conference and the Peoples Conference. Other political parties including Apni Party, BJP and Democratic Azad are also backing these candidates in the segment.

Spread across 30 panchayats, a total of 32,000 voters are slated to decide the fate of 10 candidates contesting elections on the Drugmulla seat

The Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir appealed to voters to come out and vote in large numbers. "I appeal to voters to cast their votes without any fear and strengthen the democratic process by participating in large numbers", Kewal Kumar Sharma said.

A mock poll was conducted at all polling stations before the actual start to ensure free and transparent polling.

The State Election Commission (SEC) declared the polls of both the District Development Council (DDC) seats as "disputed" in 2020 after there were complaints about the nationality of Somia Sadaf and Shazia Begum- both Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)-origin residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)