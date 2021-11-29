New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre to respond to issues related to construction activities including the Central Vista project under its domain besides asking Delhi and NCR states to file their replies to show compliance of directions issued by the commission on air quality management to curb pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas said it has been holding meetings and passing directions to deal with air pollution well in advance and urged the apex court to seek a report from states on issues including the status of industries running on fuels, other than PNG, implementation of direction to ban diesel generating (DG) sets, impounding of old petrol/diesel vehicles and on steps taken by states to control dust.

Observing that “intentions (of the Commission for Air Quality) are good and directions are given but the result is zero”, a special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that forthwith compliance of directions of the panel by the states was needed and punitive measures like imposing a fine of Rs 1000 or ordering one day jail to violators are not going to work.

The bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was told by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, that construction activities for big projects like the Central Vista are going on in full swing and such a project cannot be “more important than the lives of citizens”.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench, in its order, said, “Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General is directed to file a response to the said submission made by Vikas Singh... and get instructions on his behalf on the next date of hearing.”

The bench also took note of the affidavit of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, and said, “We are inclined to grant an opportunity to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan to respond to the averments made in the affidavit filed by Respondent No.1, well before Wednesday, December, 1.”

"We would like to specifically know from the state governments about those directions which have since been complied with by them and those which have not yet been complied with by them, along with reasons for such non¬compliance," the order said.

It added, "We further direct the State Governments to comply with the said directions forthwith and file compliance affidavits in this behalf well before the next date of hearing.”

At the outset, Singh said, “Larger projects are the main contributors to air pollution. Central Vista cannot be more important than the lives of the citizens of this country. This project is going on unabated. Today I also checked this. When this court has imposed the ban then how is this going on”.

Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, said that he will be justifying the position.

As Singh kept pressing the alleged construction at the Central Vista project, the bench said that the Centre has been asked to apprise.

“The question is now we are struggling as to how to control the pollution and whether it is Central Vista or polluting industries or the states... Do you think that we do not know anything? We also know everything. The Centre is filing the response, states are filing...Don't flag certain issues which ultimately lead to a situation where the main issue is diverted,” the bench observed.

The CJI referred to the AQI and said that it was 419.

“There is another problem of the virus, how do we deal with it,” the CJI added.

“We can deal with the virus separately,” the law officer said.

The bench flagged the issue of late filing of the affidavit by the Centre saying “how do you expect us to read the affidavit. You gave the bunch of papers in the morning. Do they want judges not to read it?”

“I am sure this is in a lighter vein. We worked till 2 am and submitted the affidavit,” replied the law officer.

The bench took note of the submissions of the law officer about the steps taken by the panel on pollution and said there was no use in “repeatedly looking into the directions issued by you (panel)”.

“This committee has been working since June and some of its directions have been complied with and some of them have been complied with partially...Now we are concerned about the states, we will ask the concerned states as to what they have to say,” it said.

“The second thing is about Delhi and in Delhi, in some areas, the Government of India is responsible and in some areas, the state government is responsible. You have to give us the details as to what you have complied and what you have not complied with,” the bench said.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said that as per the direction of the apex court, it has distributed the amount to workers adversely affected by the ban on construction.

The panel urged the apex court to seek a compliance report from Delhi and other states on polluting industries saying directions were issued for shifting industries operating in NCR districts to PNG/cleaner fuels.

“The industries which already have gas supply available to them, but are still using other polluting fuels, have been directed to be closely and regularly monitored for switching over to cleaner gaseous fuels at the earliest..it is prayed that this Court may be pleased to direct the respective State Governments to file their compliance report..,” the affidavit said.

