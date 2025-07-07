Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) Registration on government portals for Himachal Pradesh's insurance scheme would now be open quarterly -- in March, June, September and December, the government said.

Medical college principals and medical superintendents can now allow HIMCARE cards to be made depending on the severity of diseases of the patients, their financial condition or any other special circumstance, it said.

This was decided given the the importance of HIMCARE cards, especially for poor and needy families, the government said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to provide free of cost treatment to accident victims in all state-run medical institutions.

"The step would ensure timely, quality and free treatment to the victim instead of having to wait for the money, bill clearances (to be arranged) or a relative to come. The decision could prove to be a life saving decision for the persons injured in an accident," a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the cards would have a validity of one year and the portal for applying would be opened after every three months. "The portal would remain open for a month in March, June, September and December every year for each quarter safely," he added.

"People could also renew their HIMCARE card throughout the year. If the beneficiary fails to renew cards on time as per the policy and their card expires, the expired cards could be renewed in March, June, September and December, as per the new policy," he said.

The spokesperson said the decision was taken to ensure that people renew their cards on time to avail "seamless, free of cost as well as quality healthcare facilities".

