Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): The portals of the world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Dham, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 8:30 am on Thursday, October 23, coinciding with Bhai Dooj (Kartik Shukla Saptami, Anuradha Nakshatra). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present on the occasion.

Before the closure, the temple was beautifully decorated with flowers. The atmosphere in the temple complex reverberated with devotional tunes played by the Indian Army band and chants of "Jai Baba Kedar." Despite the cold weather, around 10,000 devotees gathered to witness the divine and historic moment.

As part of the closure rituals, the temple priests, led by Chief Priest Bagesh Ling, performed yajna, havan, and samadhi pujan during Brahmamuhurta. Following the rituals, the swayambhu Shivling of Lord Kedarnath was adorned with local sacred flowers, including Kumja, Bukla, Rakh, and Brahmakamal, as well as other dried flowers and leaves, symbolically giving it a samadhi form. The sanctum doors were then closed amidst chants of "Jai Baba Kedar" for the winter season.

After the main sanctum was sealed, Chief Minister Dhami participated in the ritual closure of the eastern and southern gates of the temple. Subsequently, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli (five-faced ceremonial palanquin) of Lord Kedarnath was carried in a grand procession around the temple complex before setting out on its first halt at Rampur. The air was filled with chants and devotional music from the Army band, priests, devotees, and doli bearers.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami extended his greetings to devotees from across India and abroad. He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kedarpuri has undergone a grand and divine transformation through extensive reconstruction works.

The Chief Minister noted that over 5 million pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines in 2025, a record figure. He added that the state government is actively promoting the winter Char Dham pilgrimage, encouraging devotees to visit the winter abodes (gaddi sthals) of the deities for worship during the colder months.

He urged pilgrims to continue their spiritual journeys in winter as well, saying it not only sustains devotion but also supports the livelihoods of local traders, homestay operators, and hoteliers.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all departments associated with the pilgrimage, including security forces, temple committees, local residents, voluntary organisations, and devotees, for their collective efforts in ensuring a safe, smooth, and successful yatra this year.

He stated that the 2025 Kedarnath pilgrimage was conducted with exemplary management, with a total of 17,68,795 pilgrims visiting the shrine, about 1.25 lakh more than the 16,52,076 visitors recorded in 2024.

He further mentioned that, barring a few natural calamities, the entire yatra period remained well-organised and peaceful. Even during the winter months, robust security arrangements will be maintained at Kedarnath Dham, and winter worship rituals will continue as per tradition.

Following the closure, Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Utsav Doli will rest tonight at Rampur, its first stop. On Friday, October 24, the Doli will reach the Shri Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi for an overnight halt, and on Saturday, October 25, it will proceed to the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. (ANI)

