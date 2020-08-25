Araria, Aug 25 (PTI) Portion of a bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar's Araria district collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.

A portion of the 200-feet-long bridge, which is around 20 years old, in the Jokihat police station area collapsed in the afternoon, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said.

A tractor carrying some persons, a motorcycle and some pedestrians fell into the river with the collapse, officials said.

Divers are in the river to look for those who fell into it, District Magistrate Prashanth Kumar CH said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Purnea has also been sent to the spot, he said.

It cannot be confirmed now whether there is any casualty, he added.

Local sources said that many of those who fell into the river swam to safety.

