Aizawl, May 17 (PTI) Despite opposition from the Congress' Mizoram unit, four party leaders elected to the Mara Autonomous District Council have forged a post-poll alliance with the Mizo National Front (MNF) to form the executive body in the MADC, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

The Congress which won only four of the 25 seats in the May 5 MADC election is likely to get the post of the chief executive member (CEM) who heads the Council.

The Congress leadership in the state has decided to issue show-cause notices to the four members of the MADC which has remained in a deadlock for a week after the election as it yielded a fractured verdict on May 9.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 out of the total of 25 seats, one short of the majority, while the Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party of the state, bagged nine and the Congress finished with four.

The Congress-MNF combine has 13 seats, which is the magic figure required to form the executive body in the MADC.

“Four elected members of the Congress have forged a joint legislature party with the MNF to form the executive body in the MADC on Monday against the interests of the party,” state Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga told PTI.

As per the agreement, the Congress' H Malvin will get the post of the CEM. Besides three Executive Member (EM) posts and one nominated seat will go to the party, he said.

The posts of deputy CEM, chairman and deputy chief whip will go to the MNF besides the remaining EM posts and two nominated members, Lallianchhunga said.

The election for the post of the chairman, which is equivalent to the speaker's post in a legislative assembly, will be held on Wednesday. Nominees of the BJP and the MNF-Congress will contest the election.

Mara District Congress Committee president S Hiato said that the party agreed to tie up with the MNF after the latter consented to form a Congress-led executive body in the Council.

The state BJP, in a statement, claimed that the MNF and the Congress, by forming a coalition, have “insulted” the people of Mara in Siaha district of the state.

Hectic political negotiations had been going on among the three parties for days after the election resulted in a hung House.

Lallianchhunga said that the state party leadership was not in favour of forging a post-poll alliance with either the BJP or the MNF to form the executive body in the MADC.

He said that the ideology of the BJP is opposite to that of the Congress party while stitching an alliance with the MNF – the combine having just 13 members, the exact magic figure – will make the executive body “vulnerable”.

"The party has taken a serious note of the tie-up with MNF by our four members of the Mara council. A show cause notice will be served to seek explanation from them and, consequently, our leaders will decide our future course of action," Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta said.

Even before the results were declared, the party had decided not to tie up with any party even if the election throw up a hung House, Lalsawta who is currently in Delhi said in a statement.

