India News | Posters of Congress MP Venugopal Come Up in Thiruvananthapuram as UDF Sweeps Keralam Polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were put up along Trivandrum Road on Tuesday as part of celebrations following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory in the Keralam Assembly 2026 elections, even as speculation intensifies over the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The UDF secured a commanding 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly with the declaration of results of the April 9 elections on Monday, marking a decisive mandate and a significant political shift in the state after a decade. The Congress emerged as the single largest party within the alliance with 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22 seats.

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An elated Venugopal described the outcome as a "tsunami" in favour of the alliance. "Keralam has won, it is a UDF tsunami. We thank the three crore people of Keralam for a historic, record-breaking mandate in the UDF's favour, giving us 102 seats," he had said in a post on X. Highlighting the scale of the victory, he added, "Red fortresses have been demolished, traditional arithmetic has been rejected, and a UDF wave has swept through Keralam."

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated party leaders and workers, thanking the people of the state for their trust. "Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign," he said, adding that the new government would work to harness the state's talent and potential.

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Echoing similar sentiments, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed gratitude to voters and assured that the UDF would strive to fulfill its commitments with "honesty and humility." She also highlighted the alliance's clean sweep in Wayanad, where all seven seats were won, calling it a strong endorsement of the party's vision.

Priyanka Gandhi further lauded party workers for their relentless efforts during the campaign. "To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night... my heartiest congratulations and gratitude for your tireless efforts," she had said. (ANI)

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