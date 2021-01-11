Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI): Pothula Suneetha on Monday filed her nomination as the ruling YSR Congress candidate for the by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLAs quota.

Notification for the by-election, slated for January 28, was issued on Monday to fill the lone vacancy caused by her resignation after she defected to the YSRC from the Telugu Desam in November last year.

She originally had tenure till March 29, 2023 and the by-election is being held to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

Suneetha met Chief Minister and YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the morning, who handed her the authorization letter in Form-B as the party nominee.

The last date for filing nominations is January 18, deadline for withdrawal is the 21st and polling, if required, will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on the 28th.

Counting would be taken up at 5 pm the same day.

Given the brute majority of 151 YSRC enjoys in the 175 member Assembly, election of its candidate is a mere formality as the TDP has just 19 MLAs in its fold now.

