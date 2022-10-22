Nawanshahr, Oct 22 (PTI) The district administration here on Saturday refuted reports in a section of media that the power connection to the ancestral house of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was disconnected.

It also clarified there was no bill pending.

Also Read | Global Watchdog Financial Action Task Force Has Added Myanmar to the List of High-risk … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"In fact, Powercom has an advance bill payment worth Rs 6,760 with them," said Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa in an official release here.

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of the iconic freedom fighter in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, which was named after him.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Husband with Brick over Monetary issue in Ramagundam, Arrested.

The DC made an appeal to a section of the media not to use the name of the ancestral house as emotions of lakhs of people are attached with the historic place.

Earlier, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh also clarified that the electricity connection of the ancestral house or museum of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was never disconnected.

The ancestral house of Bhagat Singh has a separate power connection in the name of Department of Cultural Affairs, said the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)