By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's observation concerning sedition law on a plea challenging its constitutional validity and hoped that the apex court will give a judgment to scrap Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

"It is high time that Supreme Court upheld the fundamental rights of the citizens. There is no use of sedition law. This is a colonial law used against freedom fighters but is being used in independent India. Today also we see that Section 124A of the India Penal Code is being misused against people who are criticizing the government's policies. I hope Supreme Court gives a verdict in the case that will scrap the Section 124A," Karat told ANI.

Karat, a member of CPI-M politburo, said that till Section 124A is part of IPC, the governments will find ways to infringe freedom of expression.

"This law is being misused against journalists, people in opposition and anyone who speaks against the government," he alleged.

He said the court had to warn the governments against the clampdown on messages for help on social media during the second wave of COVID-19.

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Central government over the requirement of a sedition law even after 75 years of the country's independence, observing that it was a "colonial law used against freedom fighters".A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked why the law can't be repealed.

He noted that the Indian Constitution gives freedom of expression to the citizens and the Sedition Law infringes on the fundamental right of people.

"Your government has repealed many stale laws, I do not know why the government is not looking into repealing

Section 124A (which deals with the offence of sedition) of the IPC?" CJI Ramana asked Attorney General KK Venugopal.

The Bench further asked, "It is a colonial law. It was meant to suppress the freedom movement and the same law was used by the British against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is this law still required after 75 years of independence?"The Chief Justice said that the apex court would look into the plea challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 124A. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)