Panaji (Goa) [India], September 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant welcomed the passage of agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha on Sunday, stating that they would benefit the farmers.

"The bills will benefit the farmer as well as agriculture by doing away with the 'dalals' (middlemen). Now farmers would get a good price for their produce," Sawant said while addressing the virtual rally organised by the Goa unit of BJP.

Also Read | PM-CARES Fund Row Raised in Lok Sabha: Adhir Chowdhury Asks ‘How Much Fund Health Ministry Received?’ Harsh Vardhan Responds.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated farmers, stating that the passing of the farm bills in the parliament was a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture".

Amid the ongoing protests from the Opposition and farmers in several parts of the country, the Rajya Sabha today passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of these bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

Also Read | Farm Legislations Will Snatch Livelihood of 62 Crore Farmers, Says Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala.

Meanwhile, the Congress is planning to hold a nationwide agitation against the Centre accusing it of supporting corporates. A meeting in this regard has been called by the party on September 21.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have accused the Modi government of helping industrialists through these bills. On the other hand, the government has defended the farm bills, saying these have been brought to benefit farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)