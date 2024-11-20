Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) IPS officer Pranav Kumar was appointed the additional commissioner of Kolkata Police on Wednesday, according to a notification.

He replaced Murli Dhar who was made an IGP and posted as the director of the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) in Barrackpore. Kumar held the charge of SVSPA in his last assignment.

SP of Howrah (Rural) Swati Bhangalia was made SP (Cyber). Subimal Paul replaced her as SP of Howrah (Rural), the notification said.

