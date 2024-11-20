New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday unveiled its OTT app 'Waves' through which users can also access vast archives of Doordarshan and Aakashvani.

Currently, the app currently offers around 40 live channels, including popular ones from broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group and 9X Media as well as news channels such as India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.

"We are trying to give clean and family entertainment," Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, said on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa.

Sehgal said the OTT app also provides a host of other services such as news, easy shopping facility by linking up with ONDC network, games, films.

"All our (Prasar Bharati) archives are also available. You can relive your childhood by watching your favourite shows," he said.

