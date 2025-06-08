Patna (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh on Sunday criticised Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, calling him a "pure businessman" who aims to cheat people.

Singh accused Kishor of being opportunistic, questioning his credibility and motives and pointed out that Uday Singh, appointed by Kishor as the national president of Jan Suraaj, comes from a political family, contradicting Kishor's stance against dynasty politics.

"Founder of Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor is a pure businessman. He is here to cheat people. If we talk about dynasty, the national president he has made, Uday Singh, he also comes from a political family," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Singh challenged Kishor's assertion that he played a crucial role in Nitish Kumar's 2015 victory, asking where Kishor was from 2005 to 2015 and mocked Kishor's association with Congress, saying he "held the 'khaat rally' and left the Congress on the 'ghaat'," implying that Kishor's efforts did not yield significant results.

"The CM gave him so much respect, and he says that because of him, Nitish Kumar won in 2015. Where was he from 2005-2015? In 2017, he went to UP, and Congress got 114 seats, and won 7 seats under him. He held the 'khaat rally' and left the Congress on the 'ghaat'. Nobody can form a party from the money and come to power," he added.

He further alleged that his main aim is to convert black money to white money.

"Nitish Kumar brought him and made him chairman. He wanted to become Deputy CM. There is no one so ambitious as Prashant Kishor," he added.

Earlier Prashant Kishor hit out at former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on June 5, saying that while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has aspirations for his son, Tejaswhi Yadav to be "King of Bihar", who did not pass class 9, the children of common people are not getting jobs despite completing graduation.

Taking a swipe at the RJD chief, he said that he is only praising Lalu Yadav, and people should learn how to take care of their children from him.

"We need to learn from Lalu Prasad Yadav how to worry about children. Lalu ji's son did not pass the 9th class, but Lalu Yadav is so worried about his child that he still wants him to become the king of Bihar. When we say this, people say that we complain about him. No! We are praising Lalu Yadav," Kishor said while addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Saran on Wednesday.

Kishor is in Saran as part of the 'Bihar Badlav Yatra' (Journey for change in Bihar).

He further said, "You look at your condition. Your child has passed matriculation and graduated, but he is still not getting a job, even as a peon."

Earlier on June 4, during a rally at Taraiya area in Saran, Kishor said that the strong response to his rallies shows the public's shared frustration regarding corruption, which plagues Bihar, and reflects a collective desire for change.

"It's not my personal graph that's rising -- it's the growing aspiration of the people who want to see real change in Bihar. These people gathered here are not my relatives, nor are they from my caste. They come from diverse sections of society. But what unites them is a shared frustration -- everyone is fed up with the corruption that plagues Bihar. There is a collective desire for change," Kishor told reporters.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November, however, no official date has been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)

