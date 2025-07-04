New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): In a significant development in its ongoing probe into the targeted murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, allegedly carried out by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a prime accused who had been on the run for two years.

The accused, Abdul Rahaman, who carried a bounty of Rs 4 lakh, was arrested by an NIA team upon his arrival from Qatar at Kannur International Airport.

Also Read | Chinese App Investment Scam: ED Arrests Delhi-Based Forex Supplier in Case Linked to INR 903 Crore Fraud.

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by NIA in this case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28.

NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for this arrest. NIA investigations had revealed that "Rahaman had, on directions of PFI leadership, voluntarily harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case."

Also Read | 'Shefali, Meri Pari': Parag Tyagi Pays Touching Tribute to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala, Says She Was 'Love in Its Most Selfless Form' (See Post).

"Rahaman had fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested," said the NIA in a statement. Nettaru was brutally killed with sharp weapons by PFI cadres and members on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society. NIA, which had re-registered the case as of August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)