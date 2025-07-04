Actor Parag Tyagi has penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Shefali Jariwala, remembering her not just as the iconic “Kaanta Laga” girl, but as a woman of deep strength, grace, and boundless love. Jariwala, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track "Kaanta Laga", passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. In a post on Instagram on Thursday (July 3) evening, Tyagi shared a photo of Jariwala and called her “fire wrapped in grace”. “Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination,” he wrote. ‘Love You Till Eternity’: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Pays Emotional Tribute to Actress, Says She Deserves To Be Remembered ‘By the Way She Made People Feel’ (View Post).

Parag Tyagi's First Post After Wife Shefali Jariwala's Death - See Post:

“But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form,” he added. He said Shefali stood by her loved ones with compassion. “In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light — By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted,” Tyagi posted. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi Relationship Timeline

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi, known for appearing in daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta and Jodha Akbar, met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They had appeared together on the popular reality show Nach Baliye. The actor urged people to remember Shefali for the light she brought into the world. Shefali Jariwala Prayer Meet: Actress’ Father Satish Jariwala Breaks Down, Her Husband Parag Tyagi Consoles Him in Emotional Moment (Watch Video).

“I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy — a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten,” he concluded the post.

An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police in connection with Jariwala's death and her post mortem report is still awaited.