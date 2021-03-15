Bahraich (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.

The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.

According to Singh, a team of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem of the dead dolphin and a fetus was found in its uterus.

Singh said the dolphin was cremated according to rules.

The Gangetic river dolphins, a species of freshwater dolphins primarily found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, were declared national aquatic species in 2010.

As per official figures, there are about 3,700 Gangetic river dolphins in the Indian river systems.

In January, a dolphin was beaten to death by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, leading to the arrest of three people.

