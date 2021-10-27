Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): A pregnant tribal woman, who could not be taken to hospital due to the absence of a proper road, died after delivering a baby girl in Vedurupalli, a remote tribal village of Chinthappalli in Vishakhapatnam on Monday, her family members said.

According to a family member of the deceased, the tribal woman named Gemmila Divya, 27, got labour pains on Monday night. The relatives called the ambulance to shift her to the hospital, but the ambulance could not come because of the lack of a proper road to the remote village.

Divya died after giving birth to a baby girl.

Family members and other villagers alleged that she died due to a lack of road infrastructure and transport facilities.

They urged the government to construct roads to the village and area, to get at least basic health facilities in the village for tribal people. (ANI)

