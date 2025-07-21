Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted and forced to perform squats after her husband quit his job at a local spice shop in Gola area here, police said on Monday.

Shivam Sharma (24), a resident of Kauvadil village, had been working at Ratan Bhardwaj's spice shop for a monthly salary of Rs 7,000. Citing financial distress, he resigned from his job about 10 days ago, the police said.

Around 7 pm on July 18, Bhardwaj and one of his associates, Kush Sharma, allegedly barged into Shivam's residence and brutally assaulted him with sticks, bricks, belts and iron rods, the police said.

Shivam's pregnant wife, Khushboo, was allegedly pushed to the ground and was injured when she attempted to intervene.

The attackers then allegedly forced her to do 25 squats, causing her condition to deteriorate. The victim later collapsed, according to her family.

Shivam's 75-year-old father also pleaded with the accused to stop the assault, but his appeals were reportedly ignored, the victim's family members said.

In his complaint, Shivam also alleged that Bhardwaj routinely carries an illegal firearm. He also alleged that Bhardwaj's father, Mukesh Sharma, a retired police constable, and his uncle, Murari Sharma, have criminal backgrounds.

Station House Officer (SHO) Golam Anjul Kumar said that an FIR was registered on Monday against Ratan Bhardwaj and Kush Sharma under relevant sections of the BNS. Both accused are currently absconding and police teams are trying to nab them.

