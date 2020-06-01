India News | Prepare Plan for Restarting Sick Industries: Yogi to Officials

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functional.

“The CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so that more employment opportunities could be created," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

He said so far, skill mapping of 24 lakh people has been completed.

The CM also instructed for intensive patrolling on highways, markets and parks.

The chief minister has asked for quality infrastructure and uninterrupted power supply at hospitals, Awasthi added.

