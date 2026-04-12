Gold rate across India remained largely steady on Sunday, April 12, 2026, with only minor variations observed between cities. The price of 24-carat gold is hovering around INR 1,52,840 per 10 grams in delhi, while 22-carat gold is trading near INR 1,40,100 per 10 grams. Check the latest gold rates in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The stability comes after a week marked by fluctuations, with bullion recovering on renewed buying interest and supportive global cues. Gold Rate Today, April 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) on Sunday, April 12, 2026:

City 22K Gold Price (INR) 24K Gold Price (INR) Delhi INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Mumbai INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Chennai INR 1,41,600 INR 1,54,300 Kolkata INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Bengaluru INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Hyderabad INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Pune INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Ahmedabad INR 1,40,150 INR 1,52,900 Jaipur INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Lucknow INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Noida INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Ghaziabad INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Gurugram INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840 Srinagar INR 1,40,100 INR 1,52,840

Gold prices have shown a modest recovery after a sharp correction earlier in the week. On April 12, 24K gold rose to INR 15,284 per gram, while 22K gold reached INR 14,010 per gram, both registering small daily gains. Analysts attribute this rebound to improved global sentiment and renewed investor interest, particularly in safe-haven assets.

Global and Domestic Factors Supporting Prices

Internationally, gold continues to trade near elevated levels, supported by economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and ongoing geopolitical developments. India’s Household Gold Holdings Hit USD 5 Trillion, Surpass Top 10 Central Banks Combined, Says Assocham Report.

Domestically, prices have stabilized above the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, with the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also reflecting a positive trend in recent sessions. Market participants are closely monitoring inflation data, central bank policies, and currency movements, all of which influence bullion prices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).