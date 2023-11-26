Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday arrived in Bhubaneswar for a two-day visit to Odisha.

At the airport, President Murmu was received by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu.

"Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Shri Bishweswar Tudu received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bhubaneshwar," President of India posted on X.

The President is on a visit to Odisha from November 26-27.

According to the statement issued by the President Secretariat, President Murmu will attend the Boita Bandana ceremony organized by the Paradip Port Authority at Paradip and virtually inaugurate a Multi-Model Logistic Park as well as lay the foundation stones for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for Port Township and next-gen vessel traffic management and information system.

President Murmu will also interact with the members of the fishing community. (ANI)

