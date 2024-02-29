New Delhi / Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in a road accident that left 14 dead and 20 injured in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district.

The accident occurred at Badjhar ghat in the district on Wednesday night.

"The news of several casualties in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is extremely painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," the President posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief, condoled the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

"The road accident that happened in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God provide strength to the family in this hour of grief. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance to the victims," Prime Minister's office posted on X.

"14 persons died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured people are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre," said Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives, announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and instructed for proper treatment of the injured.

The Chief Minister's Office wrote on X, "CM Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolences over the untimely demise of many lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district. He has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

"The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident. He also gave instructions to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey will be reaching the spot," the CMO added.

Besides, BJP leader Om Prakash Dhurve arrived at Shahpura Community Health Centre to meet those injured in the accident at Dindori on Thursday morning. (ANI)

