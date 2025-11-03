New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed grief over the Rangareddy bus accident and condoled the demise of the victims.

She termed the incident as "unfortunate" and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of many lives in a bus accident in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers," 'X' post from President Murmu said.

On Monday morning, a road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, according to officials.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated.

The officials stated that the accident occurred when a tipper, travelling from the wrong direction, collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.

According to Cybderabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, a total of 19 people have died, while 20 have been injured in the accident. He informed that 60 people were travelling in the bus and primarily, it was found that it was a head-on collision.

Mohanty stated that both drivers of the truck and bus have died in the incident; meanwhile, the identification of the bodies is underway.

"The lorry was carrying chips, which we use for construction. That collided with a bus. As of now, 19 people have died and about 20 people are injured. They are being treated at different hospitals...About 70 people were in the bus...Exact reason of accident we will know from the investigation. But primarily, it was found that it was a head-on collision...Both drivers died...We have identified the maximum number of bodies, we are waiting for some relatives to come and identify. Inquest is also complete for most of the bodies, few are left and we are working on that. Postmortem has started, as of now 4 postmortems have been completed and some bodies have been dispatched," Mohanty told reporters. (ANI)

