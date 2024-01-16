West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], January 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the members of self-help groups (SHG) at Baljek Airport in Meghalaya's Tura on Tuesday.

The President also virtually laid the foundation stone for the new integrated administration complex in Tura, said an official statement issued by the Deputy Press Secretary to the President.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said that the empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

She underlined that India's women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field, whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field. They just need some words and small actions of encouragement--a pat on the back.

The President further said that the idea of women-led development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to make their own choices. With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings greater self-confidence in women.

She highlighted that the government of India is making every possible effort to ensure that women contribute actively and in large numbers to the socio-economic development of the country and several steps have been taken to improve women's participation in the workforce. The government has not only taken several steps for the social and economic development of women but has also taken major steps towards ensuring their political participation. However, there is still a long way to go in the direction of women's empowerment.

She urged people to start recognising the values and qualities of the women around them and supporting them.

President Murmu further urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold the hands of other women to take them forward.

She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lie beyond the four walls of their homes. They must become an inspiration for other women in their region and the nation. (ANI)

